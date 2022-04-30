Ezhilarasi tops women’s air pistol

Palak, champion S. Ezhilarasi and Yuvika Tomar in women’s air pistol in the National shooting selection trials in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

S. Ezhilarasi of Tamil Nadu topped the women’s 10-metre air pistol, as she beat Palak 16-12, in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Yuvika Tomar finished third ahead of Rhythm Sangwan, Neha, Shikha Narwal, Yashasvi Joshi, while qualification topper Rahi Sarnobat skipped the final.

Many of the leading shooters including Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Shri Nivetha, Heena Sidhu, Annu Raj Singh and Abhidnya Patil did not make the final.

Ezhilarasi also got the third place in the youth section behind Palak and Rhythm Sangwan. It was Shikha Narwal who topped the junior event ahead of Yuvika and Rhythm.

The results:

10m air pistol: Women: 1. S Ezhilarasi 16 (252.2) 577; 2. Palak 12 (253.5) 575; 3. Yuvika Tomar 248.9 (576).

Juniors: 1. Shikha Narwal 16 (249.7) 576; 2. Yuvika Tomar 12 (248.6) 576; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 247.2 (575).

Youth: 1. Palak 17 (246.9) 575; 2. Rhythm Sangwan 9 (252.3) 575; 3. S Ezhilarasi 246.2 (577).