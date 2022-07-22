  • Approving customised programmes for the TOPS athletes at National Centres of Excellence (NCOE)
  • Recommending ‘out-of-pocket’ allowances as incentives to athletes. Currently the allowance has been fixed at Rs 50,000 per month for core athletes and Rs 25,000 for junior (development group) athletes.
  • Supporting, monitoring and reviewing athletes’ progress
  • Coordinating with partner agencies for equipment purchase, specialised training and other needs
  • Ensuring documentation/contractual obligations of beneficiaries
  • Delivering sponsorship and media contracts under TOPS