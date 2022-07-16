Excited at playing my maiden CWG: Sreeja 

The young paddler has been tipped as one of the medal hopes for India

At 24, paddler Sreeja Akula has come a long way from training as a kid at the Global Table Tennis Academy where she learnt the basics under her mentor and coach Somnath Gosh.

Sreeja is now tipped as one of the medal hopes for India in the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham this month end.

Sreeja, India’s No.1 in women’s singles, had a quiet, two-day training session with A. Sharath Kamal. The two will be playing in mixed doubles.

“She is playing well and I am confident of a very good show,” Sharath had told Sreeja’s coach Somnath.

Interestingly, after returning from Portugal where the CWG squad went for training-cum-exposure early this month, Sreeja has been under the watchful eyes of Somnath at the Somnath Ghosh UTT Table Tennis Academy (Kukatpally) here.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the sparring partners we were looking for in Portugal. I played one tournament in Hungary and I was not happy with my show,” Sreeja told The Hindu.

“I am excited at playing my maiden CWG and a bit nervous too,” she said. “The focus has been on all-round improvement after winning the Senior national women’s singles and doubles titles. I think they should be the turning points of my career.

“And, now with Somnath sir here, I am trying to be consistent with my top-spin forehand which is my strong point along with my backhand which I execute with pimple rubber,” Sreeja said.

“I think not playing with many of those who will be there at the CWG is an advantage for me as the opponents may not be sure about my backhand,” Sreeja said.

“I will be playing in women’s doubles too with Reeth Rishiya besides the singles and mixed event with Sharath Anna. It is a great honour to play with someone like him,” she said.

“Honestly, the more matches, the more I will enjoy it,” she said with a big smile.