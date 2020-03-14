Events affected by coronavirus in India

New Delhi

14 March 2020 04:12 IST

ATHLETICS

Federation Cup National junior athletics championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed.

BADMINTON

India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29: Status not clear after Delhi government bans all sporting activities for a month.

BASKETBALL

FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed.

CHESS

All national tournaments postponed till May 31.

CRICKET

Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15.

ODI series between India and South Africa from March 15-18 in Lucknow and Kolkata cancelled.

Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled.

FOOTBALL

Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium.

FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed.

FIFA World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.

Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.

Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums.

GOLF

India Open from March 19-22 in New Delhi postponed.

All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India from March 16 postponed indefinitely.

MOTOR SPORTS

South India Rally to be held without spectators from March 20-22 in Chennai.

PARA SPORTS

All National and State championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING

ISSF World Cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun in New Delhi from March 15-25 postponed.

TENNIS

All domestic tournament cancelled.