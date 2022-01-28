Evaldo wins Coromandel Gromor South India Derby Stakes

CHENNAI:

28 January 2022 19:58 IST

Prasanna Kumar-trained Evaldo (piloted by Akshay Kumar) won the Coromandel Gromor South India Derby Stakes, the star attraction of the races held here on Friday (Jan. 28). The winner is the property of Mr. K. Manoj Kumar & Mrs Gaja Manoj.

The son of Gusto-Farrfesheena, who was racing last till the 1,200m, improved gradually and came up with gigantic strides in the straight to overtake the leader Botero in the last 250m to register a win by four lengths and giving jockey Akshay a back to back classic double.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,800m), rated 00 to 25: VICTORY WALK (A. Imran Khan) 1, Mystical Magician (Yash Narredu) 2, Catalyst (K. Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Roses In My Dreams (C. Brisson) 4. 9-3/4, 1-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 55.36s.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: ARC DE TRIOMPHE (P. Trevor) 1, Moonlight Sonata (C. Umesh) 2, Excellent Star (Dhanu Singh) 3 and Proposed (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Snk, 5-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 27.67s.

Owners: M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale & Rishikesh Moloji Bhosale & M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Trainer: A. Jodha.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): DAZZLING PRINCESS (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Dark Son (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Augusta (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Fiery Red (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 14.56s.

Owners: Mrs. Vidya H. Kale & Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. Trainer: P. Krishna

4. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SANTA CLARA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Protea (Dhanu Singh) 2, Lady Solitaire (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Succession (Yash Narredu) 4. 5, 2-1/4 and nk. 1m, 13.99s.

Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm, Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy & Mr. Ajaykumar Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.

5. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: DUE DILIGENCE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Cotton Hall (K. Mukesh Kumar 2, Thunderclap (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Rays Of Sun (P. Trevor) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 41.42s.

Owner: Mr. A. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

6. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): KING LOUIS (Shane Gray) 1, Kay Star (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Still I Rise (Yash Narredu) 3 and Berrettini (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, shd and 1. 1m, 27.24s.

Owners: Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, M/s. Bhaskar Banerjee, Mr. Jeet Banerjee, Mr. Achuthan Siddharth & Bandyyopadhyay Ananda Bose. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Gr. III), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): BELLATOR (P. Trevor) 1, Victory Parade (Akshay Kumar) 2, Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Vachan (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and shd. 1m 26s.

Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. James Mathews, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

8. COROMANDEL GROMOR SOUTH INDIA DERBY STAKES (Gr. I), (2,400m), 4-y-o (Terms): EVALDO (Gusto-Farrfesheena) Akshay Kumar 1, PRESIDENTIAL (Phoenix Tower-Riyasat) P.S. Chouhan 2, KENSINGTON (Win Legend-Angelique) S. John 3 and BOTERO (Western Aristocrat-Verbier) P. Trevor 4. 4, lnk and 1-3/4. 2m, 31.99s.

Owners: Mr. K. Manoj Kumar & Mrs. Gaja Manoj. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

9. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: WILD FRANK (K. Mukesh Kumar) 1, Demesthenes (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Soul Mate (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Prince Of Windsor (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 14.69s.

Owner: Mr. J. Ramesh. Trainer: Mandanna.