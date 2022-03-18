Etosha on top in Amathos Trophy

March 18, 2022 18:49 IST

March 18, 2022 18:49 IST

Neil Darashah-trained Etosha (Zervan up) won the Amathos Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Friday (March 18). The winner is owned by Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. K. Harish Nayak & M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP.

1. BRAHMANI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: SUPER GLADIATOR (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Altamonte (Darshan) 2, Happy Dancing (Siddaraju P) 3 and Iconic Princess (Indrajeet S) 4. Not run: Rhapsody In Green. 4-3/4, 4-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 27.19s. ₹17 (w), 12, 67 and 19 (p), SHP: 246, THP: 51, FP: 874, Q: 1,252, Trinella: 4,066 and 1,394, Exacta: 8,412 and 6,008. Favourite: Super Gladiator. Owner: Mr. S.T. Kalappa. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

2. KUMUDAVATHI PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 6-y-o & over: BENEDICTION (C. Umesh) 1, Aceros (Trevor) 2, Ultimate Striker (Shreyas S) 3 and Thunderstruck (Arvind Kumar) 4. Nose, 2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 13.62s. ₹60 (w), 17, 16 and 43 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 85, FP: 127, Q: 54, Trinella: 2,374 and 1,308, Exacta: 45,937 and 19,678. Favourite: Aceros. Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

3. CHITRAVATHI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: SEE MY HEELS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Memoriter (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Copper Sunrise (Dhanu Singh) 3 and Allabouther (S. John) 4. Not run: Caesars Palace. 3/4, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 27.04s. ₹24 (w), 14, 14 and 21 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 43, FP: 74, Q: 57, Trinella: 1,079 and 590, Exacta: 2,431 and 900. Favourite: See My Heels. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

4. AMATHOS TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: ETOSHA (Zervan) 1, Peyo (Suraj Narredu) 2, Tactical Command (Antony) 3 and Southern Dynasty (Bhawani S) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 5. 1m, 38.75s. ₹24 (w), 12, 21 and 24 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 45, FP: 156, Q: 158, Trinella: 992 and 744, Exacta: 3,972 and 1,383. Favourite: Etosha. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. K. Harish Nayak & M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

5. HORNADU PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SCRIBBLING HOPPER (Dhanu Singh) 1, Remontoir (Akshay K) 2, Measure Of Time (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Masha (Vishal Bunde) 4. Not run: Kensington Court and Belvedere. 3/4, 7-1/4 and 5. 1m, 26.54s. ₹27 (w), 18 and 11 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 26, FP: 71. Q: 31, Trinella: 83 and 33, Exacta: 227 and 239. Favourite: Remontoir. Owners: Mrs. Gaja Manoj & Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. BRAHMANI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: AUGUSTO (A. Qureshi) 1, Force Assault (S. John) 2, Lifeisamiracle (K. Sai Kiran) 3 and Baba Voss (Shreyas S) 4. Not run: Aircraft and Rudram. 3/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.94s. ₹19 (w), 11, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 41, FP: 84, Q: 47, Trinella: 213 and 80, Exacta: 1,397 and 1,198. Favourite: Augusto. Owners: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP, Mr. Murli Mahipal Damera Kumara & Mr. J. Ramesh. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

Jackpot: ₹3,061 (16 tkts.); Runner-up: 447 (47 tkts.); Treble (i): 477 (12 tkts.); (ii): 140 (79 tkts.).