Esha Singh tops women’s air pistol

January 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Esha Singh came up with a strong performance from start to finish to emerge on top in women’s air pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

After topping qualification with 581, two points ahead of Rhythm Sangwan, the 17-year-old Esha topped the semifinals with 249.3 and beat reigning National champion Divya T.S. 16-14 in the climax. Esha shot 10.0 to 9.9 by Divya, to clinch the top spot, after the two were tied 14-14.

Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal made it to the third place ahead of Shikha Narwal, while Rhythm, Padma Devaram, Malaika Goel and Yashika Goel were eliminated in the semifinals.

In men’s air pistol, Sarabjot Singh beat Shiva Narwal 17-11 for the top spot, after having qualified on top with 587.

In the men’s rifle 3-position event, World Cup gold medallist Akhil Sheoran was brilliant as he beat Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale 17-11, after having scored an impressive 592 in qualification.

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who had topped the first trial, shot 594 in qualification but placed fifth eventually, behind Olympians Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput.

The results:

10m air pistol: Women: 1. Esha Singh 16 (248.4) 581; 2. Divya T.S. 14 (249.3) 576; 3. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 247.8 (574); 4. Shikha Narwal 246.0 (573).

Junior women: 1. Sainyam 17 (250.1) 580; 2. Urva Chaudhary 15 (249.8) 575; 3. Lakshita 248.5 (571); 4. Divanshi 245.3 (570).

Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 17 (254.9) 587; 2. Shiva Narwal 11 (254.7) 581; 3. Arjun Das 253.4 (581); 4. Varun Tomar 252.9 (581).

Junior men: 1. Amit Sharma 16 (253.5) 578; 2. Abhinav Choudhary 10 (254.7) 587; 3. Vivek 252.5 (578); 4. Shubham Bisla 250.1 (583).

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Akhil Sheoran 17 (408.9) 592; 2. Swapnil Kusale 11 (408.2) 590; 3. Chain Singh 407.4 (584); 4. Sanjeev Rajput 402.0 (586).

Junior men: 1. Vedant Waghmare 17 (403.9) 579; 2. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 5 (400.8) 578; 3. Avinash Yadav 400.1 (582); 4. Ramanya Tomer 400.0 (577).