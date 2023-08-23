ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam to meet Malappuram in final

August 23, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

Sports Bureau

Joshua Thayil (centre, No. 9) scored a last-minute match-winner which carried host Ernakulam to the final of the Kerala State junior football championship in Kochi on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Midfielder Joshua Thayil scored a last-minute match-winner as host Ernakulam defeated last year’s runner-up Thrissur 1-0 and entered the final of the 48th Kerala State junior inter-district football championships at the Maharaja’s Stadium here on Tuesday.

Ernakulam will meet defending champion Malappuram in the final on Wednesday evening. Malappuram edged past Kasargod 7-6, via sudden death, in the other semifinal. The two teams were level 1-1 at the end of the regulation period.

The results (semifinals):

Ernakulam 1 (Joshua J. Thayil 70) bt Thrissur 0.

Malappuram 7 (Ajsal Rabeeh 60th min; C.N. Hisham, Akfal Ajas, Sinan Jalees, Ajsal Rabeeh, Boss Thongbam Meitei in tiebreaker) bt Kasargod 6 (Rihan Abdul Azeez 9; M.V. Arjun, Muhammed Fasil, Rihan Azeez, Ummer Afaf, A.K. Muhammed in tiebreaker).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur v Palakkad final

THODUPUZHA: Down by a goal for a major part of its match, Thrissur bounced back with two goals in a 14-minute spell and entered the final of the Kerala State sub-junior football championship at Vengaloor on Tuesday.

Thrissur will meet Palakkad, which defeated Kannur 2-1, in Wednesday’s final.

The results (semifinals): Palakkad 2 (Mohammed Sinan 1, S. Abhinav 17) bt Kannur 1 (Goutham Krishna 28);

Thrissur 2 (Ziyan Rasheed 47, B. Jithu 60+1) bt Kozhikode 1 (Muhammed Safvan 8).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US