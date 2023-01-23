Eoin Morgan to play in Legends League Cricket, LLC Masters in Qatar

January 23, 2023 02:24 am | Updated January 22, 2023 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced that the 2019 World Cup Winning England Captain would return to the cricket field for the upcoming season LLC Master in Qatar.

The format will have three teams Indian Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. The series will be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 08, 2023.

After the second season's success in the four Franchise model, Legends League Cricket is ready with a new season in Qatar. Some legends that have already been confirmed include Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Asghar Afghan, Dilhara Fernando, Monty Panesar, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Shane Watson and Lendl Simmons.

Morgan is the captain of the 2019 ICC World Cup-winning team. He is the second player in cricketing history to score a century in one day international for two different countries.Eion Morgan said, "I am excited to be part of the Legends League Masters and enjoy my game with the Legends. I have been following LLC games and really impressed by the commitment of players in the game."

The second season witnessed exceptional performances. Irfan Pathan was one of the most successful players during the season. He scored 225 runs in the second season and took more than 11 wickets in seven matches. Monty took 12 wickets in seven games in the last season and was one of the most successful bowlers.

Chris Gayle confirmed his participation in Legends League Cricket's LLC Masters, saying, "The season in India was exciting, we saw so much energy and fun during the matches. We hope to create the same magic for fans in Qatar as well."Irfan Pathan said, "Playing with Legends and performing is a feeling which cannot be expressed. The atmosphere during the matches is highly competitive. I look forward to playing in LLC Masters."Raman Raheja, co-founder, and CEO of Legends League Cricket said," LLC is genuinely becoming the 2nd innings for the cricketers who retire after achieving success while playing for their countries or clubs. Eoin Joining us is a clear message to endorse the fact. We are here to celebrate cricket with legends.

