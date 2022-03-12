Enjoyed my 13-year career: Lakmal

The Bengaluru Test will be the last international match for Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal. The right-arm fast bowler has taken 170 Test wickets in his career and has captained his nation in five matches.

One of those matches was a victory in Barbados, West Indies, in 2018, which made him the first-ever Asian captain to win a Test at the Kensington Oval.

“I have enjoyed the 13-year career I have had,” said the 35-year-old Lakmal, who will be signing up for English county side Derbyshire soon. “It’s the right time to go, I feel, so that youngsters can get opportunities.

“I would have ideally wanted to play my last match at home and retire but due to the prevailing circumstances, it is not possible. Yes, there are a lot of Test matches coming up, but I have a commitment with Derbyshire to honour.”