Enabler, Dash, Jendayi and Cordelia show out

January 02, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Enabler, Dash, Jendayi and Cordelia showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Jagger (T.S. Jodha) Easy.

800m: Come Back Please (Prasad) 54, 600/39. Moved Freely. King’s Retreat (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Star Impact (S. Chinoy), Ashwa Supremo (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Hall Of Grace (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Endeavour (Mansoor) 52, 600/38. Good. Fast Approach (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Lazarus (N. Bhosale) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Dash (Yash), Star Romance (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Yarmouth (V. Bunde), We Still Believe (H. Gore) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was one length better. Running Star (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Doron (Chouhan), Asprian (Kirtish) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. They were level. Enabler (Yash) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Pride’s Prince (Srinath) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-24, 600/42. Urged. Truly Epic (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Fully stretched.

1400m: Cordelia (N. Bhosale) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Retains form. The Godfather (Yash), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Ameerah (R. Ajinkya) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.