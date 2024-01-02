ADVERTISEMENT

Enabler, Dash, Jendayi and Cordelia show out

January 02, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Enabler, Dash, Jendayi and Cordelia showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Jagger (T.S. Jodha) Easy.

800m: Come Back Please (Prasad) 54, 600/39. Moved Freely. King’s Retreat (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Star Impact (S. Chinoy), Ashwa Supremo (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Hall Of Grace (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Endeavour (Mansoor) 52, 600/38. Good. Fast Approach (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Lazarus (N. Bhosale) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Dash (Yash), Star Romance (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Yarmouth (V. Bunde), We Still Believe (H. Gore) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was one length better. Running Star (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Doron (Chouhan), Asprian (Kirtish) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. They were level. Enabler (Yash) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Pride’s Prince (Srinath) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-24, 600/42. Urged. Truly Epic (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Fully stretched.

1400m: Cordelia (N. Bhosale) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Retains form. The Godfather (Yash), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Ameerah (R. Ajinkya) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US