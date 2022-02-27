Emily Seibold beats Zeel Desai for title

The German wins her first title in the professional circuit

Third seed Emily Seibold was in roaring form as she outplayed top seed Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy on Sunday.

Zeel was erratic with her game, and seven double faults added to her struggle in the match in which she converted one of four breakpoints that she forced.

In contrast, the German converted six of 12 breakpoints to sail through the final, even though the battle lasted an hour and 47 minutes.

It was the 22-year-old’s maiden singles title in the professional circuit – Seibold dropped only 18 games in five matches, and not more than five games to any opponent.

The champion collected $2,352 and 10 WTA points. Zeel earned $1,470 and six points.

The next tournament will be played in Nagpur.

The results: Final: Emily Seibold (Ger) bt Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-1.