‘Emerging stronger a priority’

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) faces its biggest test, as it deals with the consequences of COVID-19. However, it firmly believes it will survive this storm. BWF secretary general Thomas Lund spoke to The Hindu about it. Excerpts:

It was the year of the Olympics – but not anymore. How challenging has it been?

Our main priority has been to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes. At the same time, we are deeply concerned about the cancellation of tournaments and the flow-on effect this has on elite players and coaches whereby they could now be in a position of temporary unemployment.

It is our responsibility to ensure we are ready to present top-class badminton to fans — and thereby also support the livelihood of players in a situation where very few tournaments will happen before September 2020.

Like many organisations, BWF has also not escaped the financial implications of COVID-19. However, we do not have any cash-flow issues now.

Players and coaches wait for clear-cut decisions from the BWF every day...

One extreme difficulty has been making sense of the fast-changing landscape, but we have worked in a structured, efficient and prioritised way to ensure that badminton comes out stronger on the other side. We have also been in close contact internally with all stakeholders, including the BWF Athletes’ Commission, and it is my impression that all are aware that it is presently difficult to predict the immediate future.

Is it going to be a wait-and-watch approach?

We are monitoring all updates closely but at this point it is difficult to predict when international movement and entry restrictions will be lifted by individual countries and territories.

However, preparations are being made to be able to start tournaments and activities as soon as the situation allows us to do so.

This includes formulating a revamped BWF tournament calendar for 2020.

Some say the decision to hold the Worlds three months after the Olympics will dilute the event...

The tournament schedule will now be packed with the HSBC World Tour Finals to follow shortly after the Worlds, but we are confident that the new dates for Huelva 2021 will allow players to have a clear focus for the year in which they will have dual objectives of both the Olympics and Worlds.

The COVID-19 situation will have adverse effects on many activities. However, we are very satisfied with the scheduling solutions we have been able to establish for the World Championships in 2021.