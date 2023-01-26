Elpenor, Balor, Invincible and Vyasa excel

January 26, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

BENGALURU: Elpenor, Balor, Invincible and Vyasa excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 26). Inner sand: 1400m: White Roses (Darshan) 1-39, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Moved attractively. Outer sand: 600m: Royal Mysore (rb), Walvi's Bay (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Roman Spirit (A. Imran) 44.5. In fine trim. 1000m: Accumulate (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. Pleased. 1200m: Speaking Of Stars (Salman K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. 1400m: Elpenor (P. Trevor), Pazel (Vaibhav) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Balor (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Vyasa (P. Trevor), Chinky Pinky (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths in front. 1600m: Invincible (P. Trevor) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A fine display.

