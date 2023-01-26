HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Elpenor, Balor, Invincible and Vyasa excel

January 26, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

BENGALURU: Elpenor, Balor, Invincible and Vyasa excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 26).

Inner sand:

1400m: White Roses (Darshan) 1-39, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Mysore (rb), Walvi’s Bay (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Roman Spirit (A. Imran) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Accumulate (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. Pleased.

1200m: Speaking Of Stars (Salman K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Elpenor (P. Trevor), Pazel (Vaibhav) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Balor (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Vyasa (P. Trevor), Chinky Pinky (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths in front.

1600m: Invincible (P. Trevor) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A fine display.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.