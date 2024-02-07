ADVERTISEMENT

Elfin Knight, Isnt She Beautiful, Monterio, Redefined, Vyasa and Seventh Samurai shine

February 07, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Elfin Knight, Isnt She Beautiful, Monterio, Redefined, Vyasa and Seventh Samurai shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb 6)

Inner sand:

600m: Born Dancer (rb) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Fair Counsel (R. Ravi), War Trail (rb) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.

1200m: Step To Destiny (Vivek), Max Mueller (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Asagiri (rb), Super Sapphire (Prabhakaran) 1-24, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Impiana (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Worked well. Polished Girl (Suraj), Peyo (Shinde) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Sling Shot (rb), Recreator (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Former finished a length ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde), Bold Act (Salman K) 45. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Star Concept (Ashok), Momentous (Prabhakaran) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Star Honour (Suraj), Queen Of Kings (Ashok) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former pleased, one to note. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Casteel (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Isnt She Beautiful (D. Patel) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A pleasing display. Days Date (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Priceless Prince (Salman K), Starry Embrace (Shinde) 1-32, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Del Mar (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Isabelle (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Redefined (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. Golden Legend (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Monterio (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. A fine display. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Bharat (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Elfin Knight (Arvind K), Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Westlake (S. John), Habibti (Antony) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. The Adviser (M. Naveen), The Lady Emporio (A. Ramu), Puranjaya (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. First two named were the pick. Hyder (Saddam H), Carat Love (Surya) 1-29, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Ashok), Ashwa Vedha (Shinde) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43. Former showed out. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out smartly. Lady Godiva (Arvind K), Akasi (Chetan K) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Rise And Reign (rb), Totally Epic (Prabhakaran) 1-29, (1,200-600) 45. They took a good jump and finished level. Gallow Of My Love (M. Naveen), Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Pradeep) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Felisa (Rozario), Alice Blue (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Amazing stride (Antony) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out well. Dhanteras (M. Naveen), Glowing Moonlights (Chetan K) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished a distance ahead. First Royalist (rb), Joyful Spirit (A. Ramu) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Supercharge (R. Pradeep), Basic Instinct (R. Ravi) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Femme Fatale (A. Ramu), Darling Falcon (R. Ravi) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

CONNECT WITH US