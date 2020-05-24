Eden escapes Amphan wrath

The iconic Eden Gardens has escaped the wrath of Cyclone Amphan with only some minor damage.

After taking stock of the damage caused to the stadium, which has hosted two World Cup finals (1987 ODI and 2016 T20) and the first pink-ball Test in the country, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) top brass decided to consult its structural engineer to get a concrete idea about the cyclone’s impact.

“We don’t think there is any major damage to the Eden, but we cannot take any chances. We will consult our structural engineer to look into the issues,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said. The pitch and outfield were largely unaffected.