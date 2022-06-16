Sport

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

Baseball is the only field of endeavour where a man can succeed three times out of ten and be considered a good performer: Ted Williams

1. On June 19, 1846, the first official version of this sport was played in New Jersey, based on rules that had been drawn up by Alexander Cartwright who also umpired this game. The biggest cup in this sport is the World Series. Since 1903, a team based in America has won every single of the 117 titles. What sport is this where the New York Yankees have 27 wins as the most successful team?

Answer :

Baseball

