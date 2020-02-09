Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
The crowd makes the ballgame: Ty Cobb
1/10
1. On February 9, 1895, YMCA physical director William Morgan created a new game called ‘Mintonette’ deriving the name from Badminton and the rules from Tennis and Handball. Just four years earlier Basketball had been invented but Morgan developed this game for older members who wanted to play a less rough game. Eventually the name we now know came about due to the nature of players passing the ball within the same side of the court. What’s the game?
1. On February 9, 1900, this event made its debut. Known as the World Cup of its sport, it is contested annually between teams from competing countries in a knock-out format. Initially only Great Britain and United States took part; now 135 countries do. The cup is named after player Dwight ___ who donated the silver bowl given to the winner. He was a member of the U.S. team that won the first two championships. What is the name of this cup in which India was runner up thrice?
1. Born on February 9, 1922, this English gentleman is regarded as one of the greatest spin bowlers in cricket history. In 1956, he achieved a record that stands unequalled to this day. In a test match at Old Trafford he took 19 wickets against Australia. The one solitary wicket that got away was J.W. Burke who was caught off a ball by GAR Lock. Who was this extraordinary player who was the first person to win the ‘BBC Sports Personality of the Year’ award?
1. This sport is a faster variant of baseball played with a larger ball and smaller playing area. It was suitable for indoor play so that baseball players could still maintain their skills during winter. The main difference between baseball and this is that the ball is delivered with an underhand motion. The name for this game came from the earlier version where the ball used to be made from a material not as hard as the one used for baseball. What is the sport?
1. This is a variant of football which is played on an indoor hard court between teams of five players each in a field smaller than a regular football field. The name comes from the shortening of the phrase in Spanish for ‘hall football’. It is based on football but took some rules from other sports, such as five team players (basketball), goalkeeper rules (Water Polo) and field/goal sized (handball). What is the game?
1. In 1920, a sports magazine wrote a letter suggesting that a team of 12-20 professionals from the U.S. be chosen to play in the British open as, till then, no American had ever won it. They suggested a warm-up tournament and they got a wealthy businessman, Samuel Ryder to sponsor it, naming the tournament after him. This led to the start of a now famous biennial tournament which alternates between British and U.S. venues. Which sport is this?
1. This sport is thought to have originated in Fleet Street prison, when prisoners used to hit balls off the walls with racquets. This was then adapted by boys at Harrow school, who used a punctured ball and discovered that this flattened on impact and bounced off, leading to a greater variety of possible shots. It is believed that the name of this sport comes from the sound of this impact or what happened to the ball upon impact on the wall. What is this sport?
1. Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone, Lawrie Reilly, Eddie Turnbull and Willie Ormond of the Hibernian Football Club were all part of the Three Time League Championship winning team. They helped the team reach the semi-finals of the European cup. By what name were they known that should remind you of a popular children’s series by Enid Blyton?
1. This term which comes from a certain sport has become part of the English language now and means a ‘forceful, dramatic move, especially against someone’. In the sport it refers to a forceful shot in which the player jumps right to the scoring area and forces the ball in. It has become such an integral and entertaining part of the sport that separate competitions are held only for this move. What is this move?
1. This term seems to arise from the fact that when a bowler takes a certain number of wickets, their club shows their appreciation by gifting them with a piece of headgear. What is this term that is now used across sports (and even outside sports) to refer to someone achieving something in a specific number?
