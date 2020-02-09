Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This sport is thought to have originated in Fleet Street prison, when prisoners used to hit balls off the walls with racquets. This was then adapted by boys at Harrow school, who used a punctured ball and discovered that this flattened on impact and bounced off, leading to a greater variety of possible shots. It is believed that the name of this sport comes from the sound of this impact or what happened to the ball upon impact on the wall. What is this sport?