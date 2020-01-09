Easy for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC climbed to the second spot on the ISL table with a dominant 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC here on Thursday.

The loss was Jamshedpur’s third in succession, with the side winless in its last six games.

BFC took an early lead, the goal scored from what is now a familiar set-piece routine. A corner was won after a sustained spell of pressure, and Dimas Delgado delivered a fine ball for Erik Paartalu at the near post. The Australian rose high to head home in the eighth minute.

BFC’s second in the 63rd minute was a product of two excellent pieces of action at opposite ends of the pitch.

First, with Gourav Mukhi racing towards the BFC goal, Juanan put in a perfectly-timed sliding tackle. With possession recovered, Paartalu clipped a long, aerial pass for Sunil Chhetri. Left-back Narender Gahlot was caught ball-watching as Chhetri slipped past him before scoring from an acute angle.

The result: Bengaluru FC 2 (Erik Paartalu 8, Sunil Chhetri 63) bt Jamshedpur FC 0.