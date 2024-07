On the same day that Mohun Bagan club decided to honour Sourav Ganguly with its highest decoration, traditional rival East Bengal aslo announced its decision to nominate the former Indian captain for “Bharat Gaurav”, which is the highest award instituted by the club. Ganguly will be conferred the “ Bharat Gaurav” on East Bengal foundation day on August 1. East Bengal will be announcing the other categories on a later date.