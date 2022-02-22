Dutee and Priya break meet records

Gracena and Komal also set new marks

National 100n record holder Dutee Chand and star quartermiler Priya H. Mohan bettered meet records in the 81st National inter-university women’s athletics championships at the KIIT-KISS Stadium here on Tuesday.

World University Games champion Dutee was a comfortable winner in 11.44s, while Priya impressively improved her personal best from her under-20 Worlds performance, where she was fourth in 52.77s, to 52.58s for the 400m gold. That made her the world’s fastest under-20 quartermiler this year.

Silver medallist Rupal also improved her 400m personal best by a huge margin, from last October’s 53.73s to 53.05.

Gracena Merly, last year’s Federation Cup high jump champion, and under-23 National champion Komal Jagdale (3000m steeple chase) also set meet records.

The results: 100m: 1. Dutee Chand (KIIT) 11.44s (MR, Old: N.S. Simi’s 11.56, 2018), 2. Preeti (Guru Jambheshwar) 11.66, 3. Narale Avantika (Savitribai Phule) 11.76; 400m: 1. Priya H. Mohan (Jain) 52.58s (MR, Old: R. Anilda Thomas’ 52.99, 2005); 2. Rupal (Chaudhary Charan Singh) 53.05, 3. Florence Barla (Ranchi) 53.51; 1500m: 1 D. Bhagyalaxmi (Osmania) 4:27.82s, 2. Varsha (Kurukshetra) 4:30.01, 3. Sunita (Himachal Pradesh) 4:30.15; 3000m steeple chase: 1. Komal Jagadale (Savitribai Phule) 10:00.23s (MR, Old: own 10:23.66), 2. Rebi Pal (Banaras Hindu) 10:32.41, 3 Shaili Dhama (Punjabi) 10:53.00.

High jump: 1. Gracena Merly (Manomaniam Sundaranar, Tnvli) 1.84m (MR, Old: 1.83), 2. A. Kevina Aswini (Bharathisan) 1.76, 3. K.H. Saliha (Calicut) 1.73; Triple jump: 1. Sandra Babu (Calicut) 13.01m, 2. S. Nandini (Bharathiar) 12.93, 3. J. Coleshiya (Anna) 12.86; Shot put: 1. Yogita (Chau. Bansi Lal) 14.81m, 2. Ambika (Mysore) 14.53, 3. Rekha (Mangalore) 14.13; 20km race walk: 1. Baljeet Kaur (Punjabi) 1.39:10.48s, 2. Rakhi Kushbala (Rajendra Singh) 1:40:14.39, 3. Payal (Punjabi) 1:40:39.89.