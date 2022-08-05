Dushyant to lead Indian volleyball squad

August 05, 2022 21:27 IST

August 05, 2022 21:27 IST

Dushyant Singh will lead the Indian men’s team in the AVC Cup International volleyball tournament to be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from August 7 to 14.

The team:

Joshnoor Dhindsa, Sandeep, Ajay Kumar, Sameer Chaudhary, Tanish Choudhary, Harshit Giri, Aman Kumar, Jibin Job, Sachin Dagar, Mannat Choudhary, Ajeet Shekho, K. Karthikeyan, Suryaprakash Banjara.

Head coach: G. E. Sridharan; Assistant coaches: Rajesh Kumar, Praveen Sharma; Manager: Kuldip Raj Magotra