Sport

Dushyant to lead Indian volleyball squad

Dushyant Singh will lead the Indian men’s team in the AVC Cup International volleyball tournament to be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from August 7 to 14.

The team:

Joshnoor Dhindsa, Sandeep, Ajay Kumar, Sameer Chaudhary, Tanish Choudhary, Harshit Giri, Aman Kumar, Jibin Job, Sachin Dagar, Mannat Choudhary, Ajeet Shekho, K. Karthikeyan, Suryaprakash Banjara.

Head coach: G. E. Sridharan; Assistant coaches: Rajesh Kumar, Praveen Sharma; Manager: Kuldip Raj Magotra


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
volleyball
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2022 9:30:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/dushyant-to-lead-indian-volleyball-squad/article65732767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR