Durand Cup: Suhail finds the mark to help Mohun Bagan SG win the opener

With only the group topper moving into the knock-out stage (quarterfinals), the narrow-win gave Mohun Bagan the advantage at the start.

Published - July 28, 2024 02:59 am IST - KOLKATA:

Amitabha Das Sharma
Kolkata, Jul 27 (ANI): Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes vie for the ball during their football match in the Durand Cup 2024, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata, Jul 27 (ANI): Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes vie for the ball during their football match in the Durand Cup 2024, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant managed to collect the full quota of points as it got past Downtown Heroes FC by a solitary goal in the opening group A league match of the 133rd Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. Suhail Ahmad Bhat found the target in the final quarter of the action to seal the issue for Mohun Bagan SG. With only the group topper moving into the knock-out stage (quarterfinals), the narrow-win gave Mohun Bagan the advantage at the start.

With its full squad yet to assemble, Mohun Bagan SG fielded a combination of reserve team players under the charge of its assistant coach Bastab Roy. The young side struggled in the attacking third initially but remained compact in its defence to hold off the offensives of its Srinagar-based opponent. Mohun Bagan SG got its act together in the final quarter of the action when Suhail Bhat tapped in a nice assist from Asish Rai to secure the win for the holder in the 73rd minute.

The result:

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1 (Suhail Bhat 73) bt Downtown Heroes FC 0.

