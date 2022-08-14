Durand Cup on Sports 18, Voot

Special Correspondent

KOLKATA

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup football tournament will be telecast on Sports 18 network and streamed live on Voot platform.

All the 47 matches of the tournament, which will be held in Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal from August 16 to September 18, will be telecast across Sports18 1 SD and HD and Sports 18 Khel as well as streamed on the OTT platform Voot, said a statement.

For commentary, former India international Henry Menezes and India women’s team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan have been roped in as experts, along with former footballers Karan Sawhney and Darren Caldeira.

Ticket prices are Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 250 in Guwahati, Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 300 in Imphal and Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 (only for Salt Lake Stadium).