Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting holds Inter Kashi, Jamshedpur FC easily downs Assam Rifles

I-League champion Mohammedan Sporting managed to find a second-half equalizer to hold Inter kasha FC to a 1-1 draw in a Group B league match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Sunday. Nikola Stojanovic produced a fine solo effort from the top of the box in the 38th minute to give Inter Kashi the lead. The visitor had multiple chances to enhance the lead but the Mohammedan Sporting defence kept a tight vigil to keep the former’s lead to minimum. Mohammedan Sporting made a strong comeback following the break and found the equalizer off a nice free-kick conversion by its forward Ashley Koli in the 67th minute and ensured a point from the encounter.

Sanan Mohammad found the mark twice to help Jamshedpur FC to a comfortable 3-0 win over Assam Rifles Football Team in a Group D league match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Imran Khan scored the third goal for the winner. Sanan opened the scoring in the injury-time of the opening half before doubling the lead in the 68th minute off an assist from Imran, who made it 3-0 with a fine effort in the 86th minute.

The result:

Group B: Mohammedan Sporting SC 1 (Ashley Koli 67) drew with Inter Kashi FC 1 (Nikola Stojanovic 38).

Group D: Jamshedpur FC 3 (Sanan Mohammad 45+2, 68, Imran Khan 86) bt Assam Rifles FT 0.