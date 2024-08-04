Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters recover by drawing with Punjab FC

Kerala Blasters recovered from a goal’s deficit to hold Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw in a crucial Group C league match of the 133rd Durand Cup, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 4.

Luka Majcen found the lead for Punjab FC in the injury-time of the opening session. Kerala Blasters recovered quickly to equalise barely 11 minutes into the second half when Mohammed Aimen finished a nice cross from Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah.

Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC remained locked on four points each after playing two matches, but the former took the top spot in the group standings for having a better goal average.

Host Jamshedpur FC brightened its quarterfinal chances by outlasting a strong challenge from Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in a Group D match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Wungngayam Muirang nodded home a corner to give Jamshedpur, which collected six points from two wins, the lead before substitute Jordan Murray produced the insurance goal midway through the second half. Vincy Barreto pulled one back for Chennaiyin FC late in the injury time.

Chennaiyin could have made an early comeback but for Irfan Yadwad who sent his penalty attempt in the 38th minute over the target.

The results:

Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Mohammed Aimen 56) drew with Punjab FC 1 (Luka Majcen 45+3).

Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC 2 (Muirang 32, Murray 65) beat Chennaiyin FC 1 (Vincy Barreto 90+3).

