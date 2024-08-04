GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters recover by drawing with Punjab FC

Kerala Blasters draw with Punjab FC, while Jamshedpur FC defeats Chennaiyin FC in Durand Cup matches.

Published - August 04, 2024 10:49 pm IST - Kolkata

Amitabha Das Sharma
Kerala Blaster FC scores the equaliser against Mumbai FC in the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup in Kolkata.

Kerala Blaster FC scores the equaliser against Mumbai FC in the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Kerala Blasters recovered from a goal’s deficit to hold Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw in a crucial Group C league match of the 133rd Durand Cup, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 4.

Luka Majcen found the lead for Punjab FC in the injury-time of the opening session. Kerala Blasters recovered quickly to equalise barely 11 minutes into the second half when Mohammed Aimen finished a nice cross from Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah.

Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters drown Mumbai City in a glut of goals

Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC remained locked on four points each after playing two matches, but the former took the top spot in the group standings for having a better goal average.

Host Jamshedpur FC brightened its quarterfinal chances by outlasting a strong challenge from Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in a Group D match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Wungngayam Muirang nodded home a corner to give Jamshedpur, which collected six points from two wins, the lead before substitute Jordan Murray produced the insurance goal midway through the second half. Vincy Barreto pulled one back for Chennaiyin FC late in the injury time.

Chennaiyin could have made an early comeback but for Irfan Yadwad who sent his penalty attempt in the 38th minute over the target.

The results:

Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Mohammed Aimen 56) drew with Punjab FC 1 (Luka Majcen 45+3).

Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC 2 (Muirang 32, Murray 65) beat Chennaiyin FC 1 (Vincy Barreto 90+3).

Related stories

Related Topics

Football / sport / sports event / sports organisations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.