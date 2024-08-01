GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Durand Cup: Bengaluru makes an emphatic start as Indian Army stuns Chennaiyin FC

Published - August 01, 2024 12:39 am IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri. File

Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri. File | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Díaz found the target twice to help Bengaluru FC prevail over a 10-man Indian Navy football team 4-0 in a Group B league match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rahul Bheke opened the scoring process before captain Sunil Chhetri doubled the lead off a penalty to have Bengaluru leading 2-0 at halftime. Diaz came in as a late substitute to find two quick goals and see Bengaluru giving an emphatic start to its campaign. The Indian Navy defender was ejected with a red card in the 39th minute.

Liton Shil struck late in the opening half to help Indian Army FT surprise former ISL champion Chennaiyin FC by a solitary goal in a Group D encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. The win had the Indian Army joining host Jamshedpur FC on top of the group standings with three points.

The results

Group B: Bengaluru FC 4 (Bheke 10, Chhetri 41-pen, Díaz 79, 90) bt Indian Navy FT 0.

Group D: Indian Army FT 1 (Liton Sil 42) bt Chennaiyin FC 0.

