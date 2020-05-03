Sport

Duplantis and Lavillenie share honours

Three of the best pole vaulters of all time went head-to-head from their back gardens in a competition on Sunday. World record holder Armand Duplantis and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie cleared five metres 36 times in half an hour, while world champion Sam Kendricks managed 26 successful attempts.

The event saw Lavillenie competing from his home in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Swedish star Duplantis in Lafayette, Louisiana and Kendricks in Oxford, Mississippi.

