Dribble Academy wins a thriller

Dribble Academy defeated Noida Nightmares 12-11 in the under-18 women’s final of the INBL 3x3 basketball league at the Bal Bharti Public School, Ganga Ram Marg, recently.

The four champions in the men’s, women’s and the under-18 sections from an overall gathering of 142 teams, will compete in the National 3x3 league to be staged in Bengaluru from May 27 to 29.

The results (finals):

Men: Haryana Dudes bt Delhi Triple Aces 21-11; Women: Royal Warriors bt Royal Cagers 16-10.

U-18, men: North District bt Bulls 20-16; Women: Dribble Academy bt Noida Nightmares 12-11.