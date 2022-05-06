Dribble Academy wins a thriller
Dribble Academy defeated Noida Nightmares 12-11 in the under-18 women’s final of the INBL 3x3 basketball league at the Bal Bharti Public School, Ganga Ram Marg, recently.
The four champions in the men’s, women’s and the under-18 sections from an overall gathering of 142 teams, will compete in the National 3x3 league to be staged in Bengaluru from May 27 to 29.
The results (finals):
Men: Haryana Dudes bt Delhi Triple Aces 21-11; Women: Royal Warriors bt Royal Cagers 16-10.
U-18, men: North District bt Bulls 20-16; Women: Dribble Academy bt Noida Nightmares 12-11.
