Dragoness and Excelerator catch the eye

Dragoness and Excelerator pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 6) morning.

Sand track

600m: Fairmont (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Stars For You (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Periwinkle (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. 3/y/o Top Class/Diamonite (rb), Hilad (rb) 54, 600/39. Former better. Grand Sinatra (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Miracle (Kirtish) 1-8, 600/40. Good. Well Speaking (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Worked well. Sunrise Ruby (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Gate practice (noted on sand)

1000m: Pepper (rb) 1-8, 800/52, 600/37. Jumped out well and moved freely. Wayin (rb), Allauddin Khilji (rb) 1-9, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/os Venus (C. Umesh), Mehr (Kirtish) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43. They were easy.

Gate practice (noted on the race track)

1000m: Dragoness (Parmar), Excelerator (rb), Goshawk (Aniket), Thea's Pet (A. Prakash) and Supreme Being (I. Pardeshi) 1-00, 600/32. Won by: 1/2, Dist and 5L. Dragoness and Excelerator who were far ahead of others were impressive.