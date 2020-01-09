Doubles pair brings joy to the locals

A dynamic Nick Kyrgios and dogged Alex de Minaur powered Australia into the ATP Cup semifinals on Thursday with an epic 2-1 win against Tim Henman-led Britain, and the host was joined by Russia which overpowered Argentina 3-0.

The home team clinched the tie after an 18-16 third-set tiebreaker in the doubles to set up a potential blockbuster last-four clash against Rafael Nadal’s Spain, which faces Belgium on Friday.

Russia, spearheaded by Daniil Medvedev, won both its singles to sweep past Argentina. The reward is a semifinal against either Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, or Canada.

Kyrgios crushed Cameron Norrie in the opening singles 6-2, 6-2 before Dan Evans came through a memorable showdown against De Minaur 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(2) to set up the decisive, winner-takes-all doubles.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt took a huge gamble by dropping regular doubles pair John Peers and Chris Guccione in favour of Kyrgios and de Minaur, and it looked a poor decision when they lost the first set 6-3. But, spurred by Kyrgios’ booming serve, they took the next 6-3 before a nailbiting tie-breaker.

The results: Australia bt Britain 2-1 [Nick Kyrgios bt Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-2; Alex de Minaur lost to Dan Evans 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(2); Kyrgios & de Minaur bt Jamie Murray & Joe Salisbury 3-6, 6-3, 18-16].

Russia bt Argentina 3-0 [Karen Khachanov bt Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6(4); Daniil Medvedev bt Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Teymuraz Gabashvili & Konstantin Kravchuk bt Maximo Gonzalez & Andre Molteni 7-6(5), 6-4].