Double Olympic champ Alistair Brownlee retires from triathlon

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee announced his retirement from triathlon at the age of 36 on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Brownlee won gold medals in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, with his younger brother, Jonny, making the podium on both occasions. The siblings’ exploits helped to push triathlon into the mainstream in Britain, with current Olympic champion Alex Yee of Britain crediting them as inspirations.

Alistair Brownlee was also a world champion in 2009 and 2011 and a four-time European champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote on X it was “time to close this chapter.”

“This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure,” he wrote.

Brownlee said he was excited to try new challenges and had some “projects I’m eager to tackle.”

But he knew his time as an elite triathlete was over.

“It has got more difficult for me,” he said in an interview published on the website of Britain’s Olympic team. “I can’t do anywhere near the training that I used to be able to do. So I also found it hard at times being on the start line, knowing that I’m not prepared to the level that I’d like to be. And I’m older; I’m 36. I’ve done it for a long time, and there’s a lot of other things I want to do with my life,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.