Domingo primed to deliver in feature event

Domingo, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Justice P. Medapa Memorial Cup (Div. I), (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Aug 18). False rails will be declared on the race day.

1. BOLD GESTURE STAKES (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Sling Shot (8) G. Vivek 60.5, 2. The Omega Man (3) B. Nayak 59.5, 3. Red Lucifer (10) L.A. Rozario 59, 4. Southernaristocrat (1) J.H. Arul 59, 5. Fierce Fighter (6) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. He’s The One (4) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 7. Commandpost (5) Kiran Rai 58, 8. Areca Angel (7) B. Harish 57.5, 9. Osibisa (11) Vaibhav 57.5, 10. Immortal Guest (2) R. Ravi 57 and 11. Sand Castles (9) Vivek 54.

1. SLING SHOT, 2. THE OMEGA MAN, 3. SOUTHERNARISTOCRAT

2. BASQUE STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Benediction (8) G. Vivek 60, 2. Ocean Dunes (7) S. John 60, 3. Belvedere (6) Rayan 59.5, 4. Striking Point (5) S. Saqlain 58.5, 5. Altair (1) Arvind K 56.5, 6. Rule Of Law (3) Kiran Rai 55.5, 7. Amazing Luck (4) Saddam H 53.5 and 8. Sky Princess (2) Nazerul 53.

1. STRIKING POINT, 2. OCEAN DUNES, 3. BENEDICTION

3. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Siege Courageous (4) Srinath 56, 2. Splendido (5) Sandesh 56, 3. Xiomara (2) Rayan 56, 4. Bellissimo (6) G. Vivek 54.5, 5. Golden Starlet (7) B. Harish 54.5, 6. Holy Wish (3) Hasib A 54.5, 7. Stormwatch (8) Hindu S 54.5 and 8. The Sound Of Music (1) Siddaraju 54.5.

1. SPLENDIDO, 2. SIEGE COURAGEOUS, 3. STORMWATCH

4. KUNIGAL STUD STAKES (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Colonel Harty (2) Salman K 60, 2. Peyo (6) Suraj 60, 3. Ruling Goddess (-) (-) 60, 4. Extraordinary (1) Arvind K 55, 5. In A Breeze (7) L.A. Rozario 55, 6. Peluche (3) Hindu S 54.5, 7. Douglas (4) Trevor 54 and 8. Millbrook (5) Hasib K 52.5.

1. DOUGLAS, 2. PEYO

5. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Bruce Almighty (2) T.S. Jodha 56, 2. Domingo (7) Zervan 56, 3. Royal Grant (5) Kiran Rai 56, 4. Rubirosa (8) HIndu S 56, 5. Serdar (6) Srinath 56, 6. Super Veloce (3) Nazerul 56, 7. Angel Bliss (1) Vinod Shinde 54.5 and 8. Kulsum (4) Trevor 54.5.

1. DOMINGO, 2. KULSUM, 3. SERDAR

6. QUASAR STAKES (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Starry Wind (8) Md. Akram 62.5, 2. La Reina (6) Sandesh 60, 3. Star Comet (7) Srinath 59.5, 4. Tranquilo (3) S. John 59, 5. Another Rainbow (5) G. Vivek 57, 6. Born King (1) Suraj 55, 7. Peridot (2) Hindu S 55 and 8. Moving Ahead (4) Nazerul 54.5.

1. LA REINA, 2. PERIDOT, 3. TRANQUILO

7. BASQUE STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Perfect Rendition (6) Hasib A 62.5, 2. Lagopus (5) R. Pradeep 60.5, 3. Divine Blessings (4) S. John 60, 4. Flying Quest (3) M. Prabhakaran 59, 5. Mark One (1) S. Saqlain 59, 6. Debonair (8) Saddam H 58, 7. Casey (2) G. Vivek 57.5 and 8. Gold Gray (7) Siddaraju.

1. DIVINE BLESSINGS, 2. MARK ONE, 3. CASEY

8. BOLD GESTURE STAKES (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-30: 1. Able One (2) B.L. Paswan 62.5, 2. Southern Warrior (6) T.S. Jodha 62.5, 3. Super Ruffian (11) S. John 62.5, 4. Rudram (9) Nazerul 62, 5. Speed Seven (7) Likith 62, 6. Ooh La La (1) Chandrashekar 61.5, 7. Flower Of Paradise (5) Adarsh 61, 8. Divine Masculine (3) Kiran Rai 60.5, 9. Turkoman (8) Salman K 60.5, 10. Don’s Den (4) G. Vivek 59 and 11. Mega Success (10) Arvind K 59.

1. SPEED SEVEN, 2. SUPER RUFFIAN, 3. TURKOMAN

Day’s best: LA REINA

Double: SPLENDIDO – DOUGLAS

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.