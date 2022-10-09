Diya Chaudhary wins a double crown in Asian under-14 tennis

Champion Diya Chaudhary (left) and Sherry Sharma, in Asian under-14 tennis in Lucknow on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Diya Chaudhary sustained her good game and beat Sherry Sharma 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 to win the girls title in the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Saturday.

It was a double crown for third seed Diya, who had beaten top seed Aleena Farid in the semifinals, as she had partnered Sherry for the doubles title.

The boys title was bagged by top seed Prakaash Sarran as he eased past Vivaan Bidasaria for the loss of three games.

Prakaash was in the doubles final as well with Shaurya Bhardwaj, against Sanidhya Dwivedi and Vanshraj Jalota, but the match could not be played owing to rain. Both the teams shared the title and received runners-up points.

The results (finals):

Under-14 boys: Prakaash Sarran bt Vivaan Bidasaria 6-2, 6-1.

Under-14 girls: Diya Chaudhary bt Sherry Sharma 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles: Diya Chaudhary & Sherry Sharma bt Aleena Farid & Shrawasti Kundliya 6-3, 6-3.