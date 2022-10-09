Diya Chaudhary wins a double crown in Asian under-14 tennis

Sports Bureau LUCKNOW
October 09, 2022 04:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Champion Diya Chaudhary (left) and Sherry Sharma, in Asian under-14 tennis in Lucknow on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Diya Chaudhary sustained her good game and beat Sherry Sharma 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 to win the girls title in the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Saturday.

It was a double crown for third seed Diya, who had beaten top seed Aleena Farid in the semifinals, as she had partnered Sherry for the doubles title.

The boys title was bagged by top seed Prakaash Sarran as he eased past Vivaan Bidasaria for the loss of three games.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prakaash was in the doubles final as well with Shaurya Bhardwaj, against Sanidhya Dwivedi and Vanshraj Jalota, but the match could not be played owing to rain. Both the teams shared the title and received runners-up points.

The results (finals):

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Under-14 boys: Prakaash Sarran bt Vivaan Bidasaria 6-2, 6-1.

Under-14 girls: Diya Chaudhary bt Sherry Sharma 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles: Diya Chaudhary & Sherry Sharma bt Aleena Farid & Shrawasti Kundliya 6-3, 6-3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app