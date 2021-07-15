Divij-Gille duo exits

Divij Sharan and Sander Gille of Belgium were beaten by Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament here.

In the Challenger at Amersfoort (Nethdrlands), the duo of Arjun Kadhe and Michael Geerts of Belgium was beaten 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals, by top seeds Sergio Galdos and Goncalo Oliveira.

The results: €1,168,220 ATP, Hamburg: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ivan Sabanov & Matej Sabanov (Cro) bt Sander Gille (Bel) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-4.

€44,820 Challenger, Amersfoort, Netherlands: Doubles (quarterfinals): Sergio Galdos (Per) & Goncalo Oliveira (Por) bt Michael Geerts (Bel) & Arjun Kadhe 6-3, 7-5; Pre-quarterfinals: Geerts & Kadhe bt Johan Nikles (Sui) & Carlos Sanchez Jover (Esp) 6-2, 6-4.