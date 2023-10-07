ADVERTISEMENT

Disappointment for India in Ju-Jitsu at Asian Games

October 07, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - Hangzhou

Uma Maheshwar Reddy lost by submission to Thailand's Sooknatee Suntra in the men's 85 category round of 32

PTI

India cut a sorry figure in ju-jitsu competition with all three participants — Uma Maheshwar Reddy, Kiran Kumari and Amarjeet Singh — suffering losses and bowing out of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

While Uma Maheshwar Reddy lost by submission to Thailand's Sooknatee Suntra in the men's 85 category round of 32, Kiran Kumari lost to Mongolia's Bayaramaa by submission in the women's 63kg category round of 16.

Later, Amarjeet Singh lost to Mongolia's Bayarkhuu by advantages in men's 85kg category round of 32.

