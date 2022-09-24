Disappointing start for Aditi Ashok at Arkansas Championships

Yuka Saso, who had an unremarkable season, returned with a bogey-free, 7-under performance in the opening round

PTI Rogers (U.S.)
September 24, 2022 16:26 IST

Aditi Ashok, of India, finished at 2-over and in a low-scoring opening round. File | Photo Credit: AP

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot two birdies on the back nine, but she also dropped two bogeys in the first three holes and two more in the last three in the first round at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

Aditi finished at 2-over and in a low-scoring opening round, she found herself way down in T-124 and will struggle to make the cut.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso, who had an unremarkable season, returned with a bogey-free, 7-under performance in the opening round. There were six players in shared lead.

Apart from Saso, the co-leaders were Megan Khang and Ryann O’Toole, Koreans Sei Young Kim and Jeongeun Lee and Lauren Coughlin, who ended her day making eagle on the last.

