Digvijay Pratap makes the last four

November 18, 2022 05:26 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Digvijay Pratap Singh overcame a slow start to beat sixth seed Sidharth Rawat 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Complex on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the semifinals, Digvijay will play Ryuki Matsuda of Japan, who defeated Siddharth Vishwakarma in straight sets.

Top seed Oliver Crawford was ruthless as he dismissed Niki Poonacha for the loss of two games to set up his semifinal against fourth seed Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In doubles, Rithvik Bollipalli and NIki Poonacha will look for their fourth successive title when they meet the top seeds Vladyslav Orlov and Vishnu Vardhan in the final.

The results:

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

Singles (quarterfinals): Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Niki Poonacha 6-2, 6-0; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) 6-1, 6-2; Ryuki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-6(6), 6-1; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Sidharth Rawat 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) & Vishnu Vardhan bt Faisal Qamar & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-7(4), 6-1, [10-8]; Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Tushar Madan & Jagmeet Singh 6-3, 6-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US