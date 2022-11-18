  1. EPaper
Digvijay Pratap makes the last four

Sports Bureau

November 18, 2022 05:26 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Digvijay Pratap Singh overcame a slow start to beat sixth seed Sidharth Rawat 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Complex on Friday.

In the semifinals, Digvijay will play Ryuki Matsuda of Japan, who defeated Siddharth Vishwakarma in straight sets.

Top seed Oliver Crawford was ruthless as he dismissed Niki Poonacha for the loss of two games to set up his semifinal against fourth seed Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic.

In doubles, Rithvik Bollipalli and NIki Poonacha will look for their fourth successive title when they meet the top seeds Vladyslav Orlov and Vishnu Vardhan in the final.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Niki Poonacha 6-2, 6-0; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) 6-1, 6-2; Ryuki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-6(6), 6-1; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Sidharth Rawat 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) & Vishnu Vardhan bt Faisal Qamar & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-7(4), 6-1, [10-8]; Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Tushar Madan & Jagmeet Singh 6-3, 6-2.

