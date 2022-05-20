Dhoni to play in the IPL next year

‘It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you’

See You in 2023: M.S. Dhoni said he will work hard to come back strong next year. | Photo Credit: File photo

Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni stated that he would continue to represent the team in the next edition of the IPL.

Dhoni, 40, stated at the toss ceremony in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday that it would be unfair to call time on his IPL career without saying goodbye to his fans in Chennai.

“Definitely [I will play in the next edition of IPL]. It’s a simple reason — it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you.

Love and affection

“Mumbai is a place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection.

“But it wouldn’t be nice to the CSK fans [to finish his IPL career in Mumbai],” Dhoni said.

“Hopefully next year, the teams will be travelling, so it will be a thank you to all the different places where we will be playing.

“Whether it will be my last year or not is a big question, because we cannot really predict about something two years down the line. But I’ll work hard to come back strong next year.” he said.