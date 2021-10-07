Dhoni not sure if it will be CSK yellow next season

DUBAI

M.S. Dhoni has no doubt that he would be seen in yellow even in 2022 but at this point, he does not know whether that colour would be that of Chennai Super Kings.

“Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up,” said Dhoni, referring to the IPL’s expansion into a 10-team competition from next season.

“We don’t know the retention policy. We don’t know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties.

“Unless the rules are in place, you can’t really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully it will be good for everyone,” he added.

The comment is bound to create a flutter as earlier this week, while interacting with fans during the 75th year celebrations of India Cements, Dhoni dropped hints he will be playing for CSK next season.