Dhoni named IPL’s GOAT captain

With three Indian Premier League titles with Chennai Super Kings, M.S. Dhoni was named IPL’s Greatest of All Time (GOAT) captain by a Star Sports jury on the 13th anniversary of the league. ‘Captain Cool’, who has a staggering win percentage of 60.11, pipped Rohit Sharma, who has led Mumbai Indians to a record four titles.

Dhoni has led CSK to eight finals, the most by any captain in the IPL.

Besides Rohit, Dhoni also faced stiff competition from Gautam Gambhir who helped KKR bag two titles. Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner were also a part of the elite nominee list.