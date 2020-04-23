Sport

Dhoni named IPL’s GOAT captain

M.S. Dhoni... astute skipper.

M.S. Dhoni... astute skipper.  

Pips Rohit in a contest adjudicated by a Star Sports jury

With three Indian Premier League titles with Chennai Super Kings, M.S. Dhoni was named IPL’s Greatest of All Time (GOAT) captain by a Star Sports jury on the 13th anniversary of the league. ‘Captain Cool’, who has a staggering win percentage of 60.11, pipped Rohit Sharma, who has led Mumbai Indians to a record four titles.

Dhoni has led CSK to eight finals, the most by any captain in the IPL.

Besides Rohit, Dhoni also faced stiff competition from Gautam Gambhir who helped KKR bag two titles. Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner were also a part of the elite nominee list.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 11:16:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/dhoni-named-ipls-goat-captain/article31418776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY