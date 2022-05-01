Dhoni back as CSK skipper

Jadeja relinquishes captaincy to focus more on his game

In a stunning move, Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game.

According to a statement from the club, Dhoni, who had handed over the reins of CSK to Jadeja ahead of the season, has accepted to lead CSK again in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.

CSK has had a poor campaign to the IPL with six defeats from eight matches and needs to win its remaining matches to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Jadeja has only managed 112 runs from eight innings and picked up five wickets.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told The Hindu, “Jadeja told us [about the decision] today after discussing with the team-management and we respect his decision.”

When asked if it would affect the future plans of the team, considering Jadeja was seen as a long-term option, Viswanathan said, “We are focusing on this year and will try our best to find a way to qualify.

“About the future, we will decide it after this season.”

Commenting on the reasons for the poor show, the CEO added that the injuries to bowlers Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne have affected the team combination and the team has been struggling to get the right balance.