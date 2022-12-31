Dhanush awaits sponsors despite slew of achievements

December 31, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

L. Dhanush is one of the country’s best young weightlifters in the 49kg category.

A few days ago, the 16-year-old won his second successive National youth gold at the National weightlifting championships here, with a record in the clean and jerk (110kg). He had won the youth bronze at the Asian junior and youth championships in Taskhent in July this year. Also, he holds the National youth record in the snatch and clean and jerk.

However, despite these stellar achievements, Dhanush has been unable to find a sponsor.

His father V. Loganathan, a carpenter who struggles to make ends meet, told The Hindu, “I have to foot the expenses every time Dhanush travels for competitions. I am nearly ₹3 lakh in debt to friends, family and well-wishers. I have a daughter who is doing well at the State-level in weightlifting. It is becoming very tough. I don’t know how to go about finding sponsors.”

It’s not that Loganathan hasn’t tried. He recently wrote to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) listing Dhanush’s achievements, but there has been no response. Loganathan has also approached the local MLA (Thiruvallur) and Councillor for help in getting sponsorship for his son. “They garlanded my son and promised to ‘do something’,” the worried father says.

A poor father waits helplessly, praying for a helping hand.