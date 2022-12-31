ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush awaits sponsors despite slew of achievements

December 31, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

K. Keerthivasan

V. Loganathan (right) with his son Dhanush. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

L. Dhanush is one of the country’s best young weightlifters in the 49kg category.

A few days ago, the 16-year-old won his second successive National youth gold at the National weightlifting championships here, with a record in the clean and jerk (110kg). He had won the youth bronze at the Asian junior and youth championships in Taskhent in July this year. Also, he holds the National youth record in the snatch and clean and jerk.

However, despite these stellar achievements, Dhanush has been unable to find a sponsor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His father V. Loganathan, a carpenter who struggles to make ends meet, told The Hindu, “I have to foot the expenses every time Dhanush travels for competitions. I am nearly ₹3 lakh in debt to friends, family and well-wishers. I have a daughter who is doing well at the State-level in weightlifting. It is becoming very tough. I don’t know how to go about finding sponsors.”

It’s not that Loganathan hasn’t tried. He recently wrote to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) listing Dhanush’s achievements, but there has been no response. Loganathan has also approached the local MLA (Thiruvallur) and Councillor for help in getting sponsorship for his son. “They garlanded my son and promised to ‘do something’,” the worried father says.

A poor father waits helplessly, praying for a helping hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US