Directorate General NCC clinches the crown

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
October 09, 2022 18:15 IST

The victorious NCC Directorate team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamanna Yadav (three) and Sakshi Rana (two) scored five goals between them in powering Directorate General National Cadet Corps (NCC) to a 6-0 victory over Madhya Pradesh Women’s Hockey Academy, Gwalior, in the final of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru under-17 girls tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Sunday.

Nidhi was the other goal-getter for the champion team, which scored a goal each in the first three quarters and celebrated with three more in the last quarter.

Sakshi Rana was adjudged the player-of-the-tournament and presented Rs. 25,000. Tamanna Yadav was declared the player-of-the-match.

The champion team was presented Rs. 1,60,000, and the coach Pritam Siwach got Rs. 15,000. The runner-up team was given Rs. 96,000 and the coach Neha Rawat was awarded Rs. 10,000.

Lallengvunga High School, Thenzawl, Mizoram, was given the Geeta Bajaj Fair Play Trophy and a cash award of Rs. 20,000.

The results (final):

Directorate General NCC (Tamanna Yadav 3, Sakshi Rana 2, Nidhi) bt Madhya Pradesh Women’s HA, Gwalior, 6-0.

