HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Destroyer and Portofino Bay catch the eye

February 20, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Destroyer and Portofino Bay caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Moment Of Madness (Gore) 38. Moved well.

800m: My Name Is Trinity (rb), Tabriz (Peter) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Pressed. Uzi (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Mi Arion (V. Bunde), Dashmesh Dancer (Shubham) 54, 600/41. They were pushed and finished level. Count Of Savoy (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Fairuza (Zervan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pushed. Renaissance Art (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/41. Moved freely. Northbound (Zervan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Fully stretched. Maransh (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Moved freely. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Portofino Bay (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Balenciaga (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Good workout. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Amber Knight (Peter), Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Race track:

600m: Hilad (app), Blaze Carson (Gore) 41. They were easy.

1000m: Brahmos (V. Jodha), Harriet (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. They moved level freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Moved well.

1200m: Destroyer (Srinath) 1-13, 1000/1-00, 800/47, 600/34. Moved impressively. Note.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Divine Thoughts (A. Gaikwad), Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Latter was slowly off by three lengths and they finished level. Myrcella (Zeeshan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely. Glockchen (Shahrukh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Sky Commander (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

Mock race on February 19: Race track: 1200m: Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Impunity (Neeraj), The Godfather (Parmar), Ciana (Kirtish), Yawar (Mustakim Alam) and Showman (J. Chinoy) 1-14, 600/36. Won by: Hd, Nk and 3/4. First four names who finished in close order were impressive.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.