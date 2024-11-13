 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers with 19-point performance against Bengaluru Bulls

Arjun Deshwal scored 19 points for the two-time PKL champions, with the second-highest scorer for the Jaipur Pink Panthers being Lucky Sharma

Updated - November 13, 2024 05:13 am IST - Noida

PTI

Arjun Deshwal capped off an exceptional solo performance to lead Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 39-32 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Arjun scored 19 points for the two-time PKL champions, with the second-highest scorer for the Jaipur Pink Panthers being Lucky Sharma, who completed a 'High 5' and eventually finished with six points to his name.

U Mumba edge past UP Yoddhas in thrilling PKL match, Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants

In the absence of Pardeep Narwal, Bengaluru Bulls raider Ajinkya Pawar caught the Jaipur Pink Panthers off-guard at the start of the match as he scored early points to give his team an important lead.

Jatin then joined the party as the Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first 'All Out' of the match on the Jaipur Pink Panthers just eight minutes into the game. Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper Arjun Deshwal carried his team with seven early raid points, which was enough to keep the side afloat.

Slowly but surely, Jaipur Pink Panthers fought their way back into the game as the first half came to a close. With two minutes left at the end of the first half and the two teams separated by one point, Arulnanthababu pulled off a 'Super Tackle' for the Bengaluru Bulls.

It was a close game through the first half, and Arjun Deshwal completed his fourth 'Super 10' of the season as he got Arulnanthababu and then Jatin, to take the score to 19-17.

An 'All Out' inflicted by Jaipur Pink Panthers on Bengaluru Bulls set the tone for the second half. Ajinkya, who completed 500 Raid Points in the PKL, kept up with his form, but the Bengaluru Bulls lost control of the match.

Pro Kabaddi League: How kabaddi players from rural India are becoming crorepatis

On the other side of the mat, the raid machine for Jaipur Pink Panthers – Arjun Deshwal – singlehandedly led the charge for his team.

As the match came to a close, Jaipur Pink Panthers shifted gears to inflict a second 'All Out' on Bengaluru Bulls, extending their lead to nine points.

With two minutes remaining, Jai Bhagwan completed a 'Super Raid', but by then the damage was done as Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a seven-point victory.

Published - November 13, 2024 05:10 am IST

Related Topics

sport / kabaddi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.