Deputy Collector post for archer Surekha

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy felicitating Deaflympics bronze medallist (tennis) Sheikh Jafreen in Amaravati. Also seen AP Sports Minister R.K. Roja (third from left). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD, JUNE.24.

Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy which met on Friday decided to recommend the post of Deputy Collector to archer V. Jyothi Surekha.

The 25-year-old Surekha is an Arjuna Awardee besides winning four silver, two bronze in World championships, one silver and five bronze in World Cups and four-times gold medallist in Asian Championship.

Currently, the Vijayawada-based archer is ranked World No.3 in compound bow category.

It may be mentioned here that champion shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were also given similar postings for their “oustanding achievements”.

And, today, the Chief Minister also felicitated Srikanth alongwith 2022 Defalympics bronze medallist in tennis Sheikh Jafreen.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to give a suitable posting to Jafreen in the State Government.

Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister R.K. Roja was also present among others.

